Kevin Phillips speaks out on Sunderland ‘concern’

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has admitted he is worried by the fact the club can’t seem to keep hold of their best young players.

Josh Maja was a high-profile departure in the previous campaign, whilst Joel Asoro was another youngster who didn’t stay long. More recently, Joe Hugill has left for Manchester United and Bali Mumba is close to joining Norwich City.

Given the Black Cats’ financial situation, where they can’t seemingly spend to improve the first-team, bringing through youngsters should be a priority.

Therefore, Phillips explained to Football Insider why he is worried by the current situation.

“It’s a big concern because it is difficult right now to be able to afford to go out and buy players. They have got some really talented players so you do not want to see that happen. You want to see the work their way up to the first team and get given their chance.

“It is a concern and I hope that they appoint someone in that area who gets control of it and stops these players going.”

Sunderland are set for a third successive year in the third tier after League One was cut short this season.

The verdict

This will be a source of huge frustration for all Sunderland fans as they would love to see some youngster comes into the XI and make a big impact.

As Phillips says, it is a real concern given the club’s financial position and it’s something they need to address as it can’t keep happening.

It shows that the quality is coming through though but they have to push on to make an impact in League One.

