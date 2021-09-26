Kevin Phillips singles out Sunderland man for major praise as good form continues

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Dennis Cirkin after he played an important role in the win over Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The 18-year-old joined from Tottenham in the summer, and he has quickly made the left-back spot his own, impressing with his ability on the ball as well as his defensive quality.

Cirkin’s attacking instincts were on show against the Trotters, as he put in a good cross that allowed Carl Winchester to get the only goal of the game.

Such form has made the youngster a hit with the fans, and he has also caught the eye of Phillips, who told Football Insider just how much he rates the player.

“Cirkin has come in and settled so well. He is young, has a great left foot and bombs forward. You can see that he is not afraid to get crosses in and have a shot as well. Left-back is a specialist position and you need someone like him in that role. He deserves huge credit for the way he’s started the season.”

The verdict

Sunderland have enjoyed a very good start to the season, with several summer additions already making a big impact on the team, including Cirkin.

Even though it’s early days, you can understand why all connected to the club are excited about the left-back, because, as Phillips says, he seems sound defensively and has shown he can register assists when in the final third.

So, it’s now down to the player to maintain the high standards he has set and keep kicking on as he looks to play a crucial role in Sunderland’s promotion push.

