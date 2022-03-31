Kevin Phillips shares Sunderland worry ahead of run-in

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has admitted he is concerned at the lack of depth behind Ross Stewart following Jermain Defoe’s retirement.

The former England striker made the surprising decision to end his career during the international break, despite featuring under Alex Neil in recent games.

Whilst Nathan Broadhead’s upcoming return to fitness will be a welcome boost, it means that Stewart is the only senior natural number nine ready at the moment.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why the reliance on Stewart staying fit and performing is a risk for the Black Cats.

“They are down to the bare bones now. There is no two ways around it. It is there for everyone to see. It would be a major concern if he was to get injured. The good thing is, he is a very durable player who does not miss many minutes of football.

“The sensible route from Alex Neil would be to manage his game time. Wrap him up in cotton wool. Sit him out of sessions if need be. Keep him ready for the matches.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that Sunderland are looking short in terms of the depth and it will be a worry for Neil over the next few months.

Obviously, if Stewart remains fit then you would expect him to play every game and if he maintains the form he has shown this season then the team will be okay.

But, we know that injuries can happen and we will ultimately see in May whether Defoe’s retirement has had a major impact on Sunderland’s promotion chances.

