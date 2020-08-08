Kevin Phillips shares his verdict on West Brom’s pursuit of Tottenham talent

Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips believes Jack Clarke would be a good signing for the club after reports emerged linking the Hawthorns outfit with the Tottenham winger.

It was reported in the London Evening Standard that the Baggies have joined Brentford and Fulham in the race to land the promising 19-year-old on a loan deal from Tottenham after he spent temporary stints at Leeds and QPR last season.

Tottenham signed Clarke on a permanent deal from boyhood club Leeds last summer, but he is yet to make his mark in north London and it looks increasingly likely he will spend next season on loan at a Premier League or Championship club.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips acknowledged that Clarke has had a tough time since joining Tottenham, but the ex-striker believes it could prove to be a smart piece of business from Albion if they are prepared to take the gamble.

“History certainly suggests that players perform under Slaven – he gets the best out of them,” Phillips said.

“It’s been a frustrating period for Clarke but he’s a good, quality player who’s got potential.

“It might be one of those where you take a slight gamble on it and it pays off as it did with Diangana and Pereira.

“That could turn out to be a good piece of business if they get a good deal.”

Clarke enjoyed his breakthrough season at Leeds during the 2018/19 season as they narrowly missed out on promotion, but the winger only managed a total of seven league appearances across his loan spells at Leeds and QPR last season.

The Verdict

Clarke’s performances at Leeds in the 2018/19 season prove he is clearly someone with plenty of talent, but he slightly lost his way last season as neither of his loan moves worked out and he struggled to reach the high bar he set himself in the previous campaign.

However, perhaps Clarke now just needs some security and clarity regarding his destination for the forthcoming campaign, and it would do him good to seal a season-long loan move where he can really start to kick on after a promising start to his career.

Having said this, West Brom should definitely be looking to sign more experienced top-flight players in order to stabilise next season, but Clarke could be a good option to beef up their attacking options as long as he is fine with not being a guaranteed starter.