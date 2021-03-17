Kevin Phillips sends transfer message to Sunderland target as speculation builds

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has urged Dion Sanderson to snub Sheffield United for the Black Cats if he leaves Wolves this summer.

The defender has been a revelation on Wearside since arriving from the Premier League side on an initial loan earlier in the campaign. So much so, there is plenty of interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the transfer window opening in the coming months.

Sheffield United are known to be monitoring the player, and reports have suggested that Wolves could cash in on the academy graduate for as little as £2m.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips believes Sanderson should return to the Stadium of Light if they can offer him Championship football.

“It is a difficult scenario if Sunderland were to go up. They will want to keep hold of him but it would be tough if a Premier League team comes in for him.

“You would like to think that he would choose Sunderland over Sheffield United though. My advice would be stay. If he helps them get back to the Championship he will become a hero. There will be 35,000 maybe 40,000 fans in next season if they do. It will then sink in for him how massive and how great a club Sunderland is.”

The talented youngster signed a new deal at Molineux until 2022 before moving up north.

The verdict

You can totally understand where Phillips is coming from here, as returning to Sunderland is going to appeal hugely to Sanderson if the team go up.

As he points out, Sanderson will be loved by the fans if he plays a part in winning promotion, and it seems a good fit for all parties.

Sanderson is going to have a big decision to make in the summer, whilst Sunderland have to be ready to move if Wolves are willing to sanction a permanent sale.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.