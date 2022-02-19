Kevin Phillips sends plea to West Brom following player arrival

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips believes his old side shouldn’t adopt a style of play that’s too direct despite the arrival of Andy Carroll last month, expressing his wish via West Brom News.

The ex-England international arrived at The Hawthorns in the latter stages of last month after he opted against signing a contract extension at Championship rivals Reading, coming in as a replacement for £7m arrival Daryl Dike who is currently out injured.

He has been a regular starter since his arrival, starting in Valerien Ismael’s last game on his debut and continuing to be a vital first-teamer under successor Steve Bruce, though he has been unable to get on the scoresheet in his three outings for Albion thus far.

Carroll’s former side Reading started playing a more direct style of football under Veljko Paunovic when the 33-year-old joined the Berkshire outfit back in November, something they only had limited success with as he saw the Royals win just one game in his eight appearances before moving on to the Baggies.

This set him up well for life under Ismael before the latter’s dismissal, though he is still likely to be a real asset under Bruce with the duo working with each other at Newcastle United before reuniting this term.

Despite Carroll’s strengths though, pundit Phillips believes his former side can’t be too predictable in terms of their style of play in their quest to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking in an interview with West Brom News, he said: “You don’t buy someone if you’re not going to play to their strengths.

“The biggest issue that anyone is going to have is keeping him fit, he’s not been used to playing loads and loads of football, if you can keep him and play to his strengths, we’ve already seen it, he’s a handful, a threat.

“You’ve got to be able to mix it up, you can’t be too one dimensional in terms of style of play and lumping it forward, you need to get into those areas to put crosses into the box.

“If you do that, he’ll get on the end of them. West Brom have got that plan B, as well as other options.”

The Verdict:

Many West Brom fans are already fed up with direct football considering how poorly the team performed under Ismael during stages of his tenure and the fact this style clearly wasn’t getting the most out of the squad.

Direct football may be good for the likes of Carroll who can make a real impact – but others including Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana will benefit from the ball being on the floor and as three of the second-tier side’s biggest attacking threats – Bruce has to take this under consideration.

To have the 33-year-old as a plan B could be the marginal gain needed for his side to force their way back into the top six and although he isn’t exactly blessed with the greatest amount of pace, he looks fitter than he’s ever been.

There were concerns about his injury record prior to his two moves to Championship clubs – but he seems to be proving everyone wrong about his fitness at this stage and he will be hoping to make a meaningful contribution at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Luton may put them under the cosh at times, so having an outlet like Carroll who can win defensive headers and be a presence at the other end of the pitch can only be a good thing.