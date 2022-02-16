Kevin Phillips sends Leeds United warning as they consider Championship figure as Marcelo Bielsa replacement

Kevin Phillips believes that Leeds United should be aiming higher than Carlos Corberan if they do need to search for Marcelo Bielsa’s successor this summer.

The Argentinian has a deal that expires in the summer, and it’s well-known that he will wait until the season is finished before making a decision on his future.

As a result, the Whites have to consider potential replacements, with reports claiming that Huddersfield Town head coach Corberan is firmly on the radar of the Premier League club.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips doesn’t feel the 38-year-old would be the right choice.

“I would go for someone more experienced. Corberan has done a decent job at Huddersfield but it is a massive jump. For me, that appointment would be an eyebrow raiser.

“Leeds are a huge club and if they want to challenge the top eight then you need a high profile manager. I think they need someone more experienced than Corberan and that is me being totally honest.”

Corberan was working for Bielsa before he joined the Terriers, who he currently has sitting fifth in the Championship and firmly in the hunt for promotion.

The verdict

You can understand where Phillips is coming from, because it would be a big step up for Corberan in a sense. Plus, there will be a lot of names with more impressive CV’s who would be keen on the Elland Road job.

However, Corberan is doing a very good job at Huddersfield and he will feel that promotion is a possibility, so they could well be playing Leeds next season.

For the Terriers, these sort of links are not surprising, particularly given Corberan’s links to Leeds in the past, and whilst it may be frustrating, it shows they are doing things right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.