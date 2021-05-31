Kevin Phillips reveals whether he thinks Charlie Wyke will stay at Sunderland

Kevin Phillips has suggested he would be surprised if forward Charlie Wyke remains at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of his current deal this summer after they missed out on promotion.

Wyke is a player that is already attracting plenty of transfer interest this summer, with him having enjoyed a fine season in front of goal in League One and scoring 26 league goals. There have already been reports that the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are interested in making a potential move for him.

It has also been reported by Football Insider that Ipswich Town are interested in making a move for the forward as well this summer. Whilst there have also been reports that the Black Cats are now expecting him to leave the club during the transfer window when his existing deal with them expires.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has suggested that he thinks Wyke will be moving away from the Stadium of Light this summer and would be surprised to see him remain with the club next term in League One

He said: “I’d be surprised if Wyke is at the football club next season.

“I think there will be some clubs who probably will offer him something. I think I read some negative quotes from him this week about the game so maybe that is an indication that he has already been offered something or agent talk.

“I would be very surprised if the club don’t talk to him and try to make him an offer because you need players to get 20-30 goals to get you out of that league and he has shown that he can do it.

“But like I said, I would be very surprised if he is there next season.”

The verdict

It does seem inevitable as Phillips suggests here that Wyke will be heading for pastures new in the summer transfer window. The forward is seeing a lot of interest in him from Championship clubs and he might well feel the time is right for him to test himself at a higher level after he reached 26 goals in the third tier this term.

Wyke’s performance in front of goal this season means that Sunderland have had to try their best to keep hold of him, but it does seem like the time might be right for him to move on this summer. The forward has not always been prolific for them until this term and the pressure would be on him to do the same again if they offer him a new deal and he stays.

Wyke is facing a major decision on his future and it is one that he has to get right if he is going to be able to continue to develop and produce the sort of scoring form he displayed this term. Ipswich would be a surprise move considering he has Championship interest, so it will be one to keep an eye to see where he decides is the best place for him.