Kevin Phillips reveals West Brom wish ahead of Birmingham City tie

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips is hopeful Alex Mowatt will be able to start against Birmingham City after working his way back up to full fitness, with the 48-year-old labelling the midfielder as an ‘outstanding’ performer since his arrival.

Mowatt was forced off the pitch in the Baggies’ last match against Stoke City late on when he sustained a foot injury – and there were previously concerns over whether he had broken his foot.

But he has managed to work his way back to fitness and, according to Valerien Ismael, he will be in contention to play in the West Midlands derby tonight in what would be a huge boost for the Baggies, who will be looking to atone for their defeat at the bet365 Stadium.

He has been one of the best signings of the summer in the EFL, arriving on a free transfer on the expiration of his contract at Oakwell to reunite with manager Ismael and has become a key player in the West Midlands.

Starting every one of the Baggies’ 11 Championship matches so far this season, he has recorded three goals and one assist to his name, forming a formidable partnership alongside Jake Livermore in his side’s quest to get back to the Premier League.

Pundit Kevin Phillips is one man who is desperate to see the 26-year-old start tonight, in a tie that could temporarily take West Brom to the top of the second-tier table on goal difference.

Speaking in an interview with West Brom News, he said: “I hope [he plays] because he’s been outstanding since signing.

“He’s scored goals, he’s been really influential in the middle of the park with [Jake] Livermore and they’ve struck up a really good partnership.

“It’s an encouraging sign he’s been involved in the training sessions.

“If he has then from my experience, he won’t want to miss a match. Let’s hope he starts the game.”

The Verdict:

Alex Mowatt has been an incredible signing for West Brom so far and will continue to be a key part of Ismael’s system after learning the Frenchman’s style of play last season at Barnsley.

Not only has he played well individually, but he was probably instrumental behind the scenes with his instructions to teammates on what the manager expects, and the fact he was a free signing is a huge bonus.

At 27, there’s still plenty of time for him to make the step up to the Premier League and with another full season of Championship season under his belt, he probably would be able to make to adaptation to top-flight football seamlessly.

Keeping him fit will be key though – and if they can – it would be hard to see the Baggies drop out of the top six at any point. They may have been bruised from their defeat at Stoke – but they look fundamentally strong and have the quality to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It would be ideal if they were able to bring in another central midfielder in the January transfer window though, because Mowatt’s scare exposed the lack of options they have in the middle of the park.