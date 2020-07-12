Kevin Phillips reveals the transfer blow West Brom have dealt Aston Villa

Kevin Phillips has stated that Aston Villa have been dealt a transfer blow after West Bromwich Albion youngster Rayhaan Tulloch signed a new contract at the club.

Earlier in the week, the 19-year-old signed a new deal at The Hawthorns that would keep him at the club for another four years.

The highly-rated youngster had been touted by a number of other clubs, including West Brom’s midland rivals Aston Villa.

Tulloch is tipped to have a big future in the game, and he’s been impressing for the under-23 team on a regular basis, scoring nine goals in just 14 appearances in the current campaign.

Phillips has expressed that it’ll be a blow for Villa, although the former goalscorer admitted that it’s very good news for the Baggies.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips said: “It’s a bit of a blow for Aston Villa.

“It’s always nice to get someone tied down on that contract. It’s a blow for them but good news for West Brom.”

The Verdict

A good bit of business from West Brom, and they’ll be happy to put an end to all the speculation that has been going on in the past few months.

Now he’s tied down to a long-term deal, Tulloch can now think about developing himself over a longer period of time whilst staying settled to his surroundings, alongside this the youngster could well be at a Premier League club if things carry on going well for the Baggies.

It’s always a big decision at 19-years-old but it’s one that he would have made with the input of others, and hopefully he will have made the correct decision.