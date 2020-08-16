Kevin Phillips reveals the player that must return to West Brom

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has stated that it would be a huge boost if the Baggies were able to bring Filip Krovinovic back ahead of the new campaign.

The midfielder was a huge part of West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League last season, as he played in 43 games for Slaven Bilic’s side.

It’s not yet known what will now happen regarding the player’s long-term future and whether Benfica, his parent club, now want to keep him for the coming years.

Phillips has expressed that if the Baggies were to get a deal over the line for the player then it would be a huge boost for the club ahead of what is set to be a tough campaign in the Premier League.

Speaking to West Brom news, Phillips said: “Any deal to keep him at the club is a sensible one and a good deal for the club.

“Whether it’s a loan or a permanent, for Slaven Bilic to be able to get his services, I think it will be a huge boost for him.”

The Verdict

Krovinovic coming into the club would be an absolutely huge signing for West Brom and one that would boost their survival hopes ahead of the new season.

Bilic saw him as a crucial player, and that’s what he became after some brilliant performances throughout including a good link-up with Brazilian Matheus Pereira.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see what type of style the Baggies look to play in the top division and whether they still want to have as many creative players in their starting XI.