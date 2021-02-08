Kevin Phillips reveals expectations for Sunderland January signing

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has backed forward Ross Stewart to settle in well and make a useful impact at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart, who scored 28 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions for Ross County, joined the Black Cats from the Scottish Premiership side for an undisclosed fee, in order to provide support upfront for Charlie Wyke following the departures of Danny Graham and Will Grigg from the Stadium of Light.

Now it seems that Phillips believes that the fact that Stewart is not as high profile a name as Graham or Grigg, could help him to adapt to his new surroundings with the Blacks Cats.

Speaking to Football Insider about the signing of Stewart, Phillips said: “He’s signed for a few quid but he’s not coming with a massive load of pressure in terms of his reputation.

“Of course, there is always some pressure signing for Sunderland, especially given the position they’re in in terms of scoring goals.

“If you’re Danny Graham or Will Grigg who’s come with a reputation, they have more pressure. Stewart doesn’t need to worry about that too much.”

Even so, it seems Phillips is confident that Stewart will still be a useful asset for the Black Cats, with the ex-England international going on to add: “From what I’ve seen, he’s an exciting young talent.

“He probably hasn’t scored the goals he’d like this year so hopefully he can get back on that trail with Sunderland and give competition to Charlie Wyke up top. Or maybe they can play the pair together.