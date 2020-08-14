Kevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland’s transfer interest in 20-goal ace

Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Adam Le Fondre amid Sunderland’s interest in the Sydney FC striker.

Football League World exclusively revealed last month that Sunderland and Portsmouth are among a host of sides interested in signing the former Reading man this summer.

The 33-year-old has spent the past two years in Australia and has been plying his trade for Sydney FC, scoring 20 goals in 27 games across all competitions in 2019/20.

Le Fondre is a proven goalscorer in the EFL having been a revelation for the likes of Reading and Bolton Wanderers, and a reunion with former boss Phil Parkinson could well be on the cards.

Le Fondre recently admitted that he was flattered by interest from England, but remains fully focused on Sydney and their upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has reacted to the Black Cats’ interest in the forward, heaping praise on the experienced frontman.

He said: “I quite like him as a player. He is a goalscorer and no matter what league he is playing in, he knows where the back of the net is. That is a position that needs to be looked at by Phil Parkinson.

“I know Aiden O’Brien has come in from Millwall and I have been told good things about him but if you could add another, a proven goalscorer, then that could be a great relationship.

“He is a goalscorer and if he still has the appetite it could be a smart signing. But that would be the main question mark I would put over his name. Does he have the appetite to come and play in League One?

“If you are serious, you know you are coming to a huge football club and his relationship with Parkinson could help.”

The Verdict

I think that Le Fondre could be an exceptional signing for Sunderland.

He’s 33 years of age now, but he is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and if he could adapt to life back in England, then he could score for fun next season.

He knows how Phil Parkinson works, too, which could be a big factor in deciding how well he settles after a couple of impressive years in Australia.

Sunderland definitely need more goal threat up top, and he’d go a long way in solving that issue if he signed.