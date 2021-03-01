Kevin Phillips reacts to potential Sunderland reunion with Rangers man

Sunderland should avoid exploring the possibility of going in for former striker Jermain Defoe in the summer.

That is according to Kevin Phillips, who has told Football Insider that the Black Cats should avoid making any move for their former striker.

Defoe spent two-and-a-half years at the Stadium of Light, arriving from Toronto in January 2015 before making 93 appearances for the club.

Sunderland quiz: Was it Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Born in April 1986 Aiden McGeady Charlie Wyke

In that time, he scored 37 goals for the Black Cats including a wonder-strike against Newcastle United, and struck up a good relationship with fans, including the young boy Bradley Lowery.

Defoe, now at Rangers, is expected to depart Ibrox at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire.

Naturally, Sunderland fans on social media have discussed Defoe and a potential free transfer swoop for the striker, who is now 38-years-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland man Kevin Phillips said: “Would Lee Johnson want him around?

“I am not so sure. Defoe has been a magnificent player but I do not know if a return to the Stadium of Light would be right.

“Sunderland have been down that route before with players and manager and it has not worked.

“Defoe would command a decent wage as well. He would not come cheap, even at his age.

“I think it is time to start fresh, move on and look to the youth. Look at players who will be there for a while, not just someone who would be there for a year.

“Defoe has been fantastic and was fantastic at Sunderland but I would look elsewhere. I would take a different approach because it has backfired in the past.”

The Verdict

I don’t think this is a move that Sunderland should explore.

Defoe was an excellent servant for the Black Cats during his time at the Stadium of Light, but that ship has sailed now.

He’s likely to be on big wages, and I think it’s about time that Sunderland look towards the future rather than signing someone who has one year left in his career, two at best.

I think he’s probably destined for a move back to America for one final pay day.