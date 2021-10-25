Kevin Phillips reacts to Leon Dajaku’s situation following Sunderland move

Kevin Phillips has praised Sunderland’s staff and players for helping Leon Dajaku settle in at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old arrived on loan for the season from Union Berlin during the summer, and has since scored two goals in six games for the club.

Dajaku recently told the Sunderland Echo about how much he is enjoying life on Wearside since his move from Germany.

The youngster had never played his football away from his native before this season, but is clearly enjoying life in England.

And former Sunderland man Kevin Phillips has reacted to his comments, praising the club for helping the winger feel settled.

He told Football Insider: “It is hugely important to help him off the field.

“They know he has a lot of talent. It is just about nurturing him and trying to get the best out of him because he is a young kid. Lee Johnson and his staff have been very patient with him.

“They knew he wasn’t fully fit when he came. It looks now as if they’re bearing fruit from that now. Lee Johnson, the coaching staff and the physio deserve huge credit for getting him fit and firing.

“You have to applaud the players as well for making him feel comfortable and part of the squad.

“He’s already got a couple of goals which will be a massive relief for him. Let’s hope he continues to get better and better.”

The Verdict

Loan moves are often the makings of young players and it helps them to develop not just as footballers but as men too.

Dajaku is only 20, so moving to another country and another club at such an early age should stand him in really good stead going forward.

He’s a real talent, too, so Sunderland have only reaped the rewards of helping him settle.