Kevin Phillips reacts to key West Brom player’s omission against Sheffield Wednesday

Kevin Phillips has defended Slaven Bilic’s decision to leave Semi Ajayi out of the West Bromwich Albion team against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, Bilic made five changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Brentford last week, with the likes of Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper and Ahmed Hegazi being brought into the team.

The latter replaced Semi Ajayi, who was dropped to the bench and came on as a substitute in the 88th minute in order to help see out the win.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

It was a decision that surprised a lot of Albion fans before the game. Ajayi has been a key player for the Baggies since joining from Rotherham in the summer, and has been a solid, reliable presence in defence.

Speaking to West Brom News, though, Phillips has defended Bilic’s decision to rest Ajayi and place him on the bench against the Owls.

The former Albion striker insists that changes had to be made after the defeat to Brentford in order to freshen things up, with squad rotation coming into his thinking.

He said: “Whether he was dropped or rested, it’s up for debate. After Friday, losing the game, Slaven was looking to make changes. Unfortunately, he was one of those casualties.

“At the end of the day, when you’ve lost a game you’ve got to make a statement and make the change.

“He’s been outstanding for most of the season and I don’t think it will be a major issue between now and the end of the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back in.

“But there’s no reason why Slaven couldn’t pick the same team again and go and win the game against Hull on Sunday.”

West Brom returned to winning ways against the Owls, and now sit five points clear of third ahead of the final six games of the season.

The Verdict

It’s a team game, and Bilic needed to rotate things after two disappointing results.

They have a really big squad filled with fantastic professionals, and it speaks volumes when someone like Charlie Austin can come in and get on the scoresheet.

Ajayi should be back in the team against Hull this weekend and he may have benefited from the break.