Kevin Phillips reacts to high-profile West Bromwich Albion departure

Kevin Phillips admits he’s not surprised to see that Chris Brunt will be leaving West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season.

The club announced last Thursday that Brunt would be leaving the Hawthorns at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract in the West Midlands.

His departure will mark the end of a huge 13-year stay at the Hawthorns, with the midfielder establishing himself as a fantastic servant for the club.

Brunt joined West Brom from Sheffield Wednesday in 2007, going on to make well over 400 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Brunt helped West Brom return to the Premier League in 2010 and has been there throughout many high points and many low points.

Speaking to West Brom News, his former teammate, Kevin Phillips, hailed Brunt as an Albion “legend”, but admits he isn’t surprised to see him leave.

He said: “I had a Zoom call with Chris and he kind of eluded to the fact this might be his last season at West Brom.

“He’s been an unbelievable servant. He was voted their best captain over the last couple of decades and he’s a great footballer and a real gentleman.

“He helps you on and off the pitch so we wish him all the best. He certainly feels he has two or three years left in him. He’s left as a legend at West Brom.”

Brunt is now reportedly set to join Stoke City, as former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill plots a reunion with his former player.

The Verdict

It isn’t a surprise to see Brunt leave West Brom at all as his contract was set to expire and he’s nearly 36, but what a servant he has been for the club.

If he secures a move to Stoke then I don’t think that would be a bad move for him at all, as he is likely to get plenty of game time despite being quite old now.

He would be playing under a manager who he knows well, and that might even give him the platform to move into coaching too.