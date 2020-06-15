Kevin Phillips reacts to frustrating Leeds United injury blow ahead of season resumption

Leeds United were dealt a frustrating injury blow, with The Athletic’s Phil Hay recently revealing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstrings strain during training.

Augustin has struggled for consistent game time with Marcelo Bielsa’s side since arriving on loan from German club RB Leipzig, and has been restricted to just three appearances for the Leeds first team.

The Yorkshire-based side seem to have coped well without Augustin in the side though, as they currently sit top of the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Whites are due to get their 2019/20 campaign back under way on Sunday 21st June, when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City in what is likely to be a tricky test for Leeds in their quest to win promotion into the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland and West Brom forward Kevin Phillips doesn’t feel as though there will be additional pressure on Patrick Bamford after Augustin’s latest injury blow.

“I do not think there is any extra pressure on Bamford. He has dealt with the pressure fairly well up to now.

“His work rate and his all round play is fantastic but there has been criticism fired his way because a lot of people would like to see him chip in with a few more goals.”

“But he looks like he deals with the pressure and puts 100% in every week.”

Phillips went on to admit that he expects Leeds to be able to cope without the Frenchman as well, as they target a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

“The whole team have managed without Augustin until now and they will get over the line with Patrick leading the attack. He has done a good job so far.”

The Verdict:

It’s a frustrating injury blow, but they’ll have enough quality to cope without him.

Augustin has struggled for regular game time since he signed for Leeds, and he hasn’t been at his physical best up until now, which will make it even more irritating that he’s picked up another injury.

Patrick Bamford has kept him out of the starting XI for much of this year’s campaign, and I can see that remaining the case even if Augustin’s loan spell was to be made a permanent one.

I can’t see anyone stopping Leeds in the race for promotion into the Premier League this season.