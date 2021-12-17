Kevin Phillips reacts as positive Sunderland update emerges

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Denver Hume and Dennis Cirkin returning to the squad is a major boost for Lee Johnson ahead of the busy festive period.

The Black Cats have had issues at left-back recently with the pair missing, but the club shared an update of the duo back in training earlier this week.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why that will be very welcome news for Johnson as his squad will be tested over this run of games.

“It’s a boost. Cirkin was doing really well before his injury – a lot of people were talking very highly of him. He struck up a great relationship with Callum Doyle on that left-hand side.

“Hume coming back is a really positive sign as well. It’ll be great news for Lee Johnson to have two key players back fit ahead of this busy festive period. They’re naturally full-backs but I’m sure they can fill in as that utility player, either in midfield or at the heart of the defence.”

The Wearside outfit are back in action when they take on Ipswich Town tomorrow.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

There’s no doubt that this is really good news for Sunderland as both of these players have shown that they can have an impact on the team and they’re good at this level.

Of course, given the current situation it’s crucial that you have as big a squad as possible, particularly as they prepare for a busy schedule.

So, it’s now down to the players to get up to speed and then to make their mark in the team when the chances come their way.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.