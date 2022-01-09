Kevin Phillips predicts high-profile Sunderland player exit

Former Sunderland hot-shot Kevin Phillips believes that veteran winger Aiden McGeady will depart the Black Cats in the summer when his contract expires.

The 35-year-old, who has amassed 93 international caps for the Republic of Ireland, has been at the Wearside club since the summer of 2017 when he was acquired by Simon Grayson from Everton after spending the previous campaign at Preston North End.

Despite being a part of the Sunderland side who were relegated to League One in 2018 and also one of the high earners at the club, McGeady remained at the club and scored 11 goals in the third tier, but in 2019 he would end up being frozen out by then-manager Phil Parkinson.

Lee Johnson gave McGeady a way back into the Sunderland team in late 2020 and he scored four times and assisted 16 goals in 31 League One appearances last season, and continued his form into the current campaign with three goals and four assists until he picked up a knee injury in November.

The tricky wide player has been on the sidelines ever since and due to the fact that he’s coming to the end of his career and the money he will be on currently, ex-Black Cat striker Phillips cannot see a future beyond this season for McGeady.

“At the end of the day, it’s a big commitment to hand a player on McGeady’s money another year,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“He will be another year older and he has had his injury problems. The injuries have been a shame because we know what a brilliant player he is.

“Do I see him at Sunderland next season? Probably not.

“If they get promoted and can get him back fit, it may be a different story though. He is an asset to any team when he’s fully fit.

“The older you get the harder it is to come back from these injuries though. For that reason, I would be surprised if McGeady is a Sunderland player next season.”

The Verdict

Sunderland look to be moving in a different direction with their recent signings – there has been some experience brought in like Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans as well as young players but McGeady is somewhat out of the age range desired by Johnson.

His deal had to be extended after his great form last season but his performances during the current campaign have been somewhat inconsistent.

Now injured and having spent almost two months on the sidelines, McGeady may not come back with the same creativity and flair that he had beforehand.

It would make sense to let him go at the season’s end regardless of what division Sunderland will be in but he definitely will not be short of offers if that’s the case.