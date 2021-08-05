Kevin Phillips offers thoughts on Quevin Castro as West Brom gear up for Bournemouth opener

Former West Bromwich Albion star Kevin Phillips has tipped teenage summer signing Quevin Castro to ‘be around the fringes’ of the West Brom squad during the upcoming campaign, in an interview with West Brom News.

The 19-year-old joined the Baggies on a two-year contract this summer after impressing on trial, linking up with the club as their second of four signings of the transfer window so far with the recent arrival of Adam Reach.

Although the attacking midfielder is an unknown quantity at this level, he has previously been on trial at Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as League One outfit Ipswich Town and is highly thought of at The Hawthorns.

On his arrival, Quevin’s agency stated he would initially link up with the club’s Under-23s squad – but the fact Valerien Ismael identified the midfielder as an absentee for their Championship opener against AFC Bournemouth this Friday night may have given an indication of the Frenchman’s plans to utilise the teenager in the first team.

This would be a major boost for the player when he returns from his dislocated shoulder injury, who sees the Baggies as a mere stepping stone and believes he will go on to become one of the best players in the world.

Although Kevin Phillips has stressed the need for his performances to back up his words, he does believe the summer signing will be around the West Midland side’s first team during the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to West Brom News about this subject, he said: “Valerien Ismael got the best out of his players at Barnsley last season, players that we probably didn’t think would step up the way they did. So it wouldn’t surprise me (if Quevin did get into the squad) but I would be erring on the side of caution in regards to the first team.

“He should be picking players who’ve got that experience and have been at the club. But I’m sure he’ll be around the fringes of the squad – 100 per cent.

“I like to hear the words coming out of his mouth. There’s no problem with it but you need to back it up with performances.

“It’s different in pre-season matches, just wait until you’re at The Hawthorns with a crowd there egging you on.

“It’s good he’s got confidence and the manager will like to hear that too.”

The Verdict:

Those comments from Quevin Castro to Suffolk News in the middle of July come as a real surprise, considering the fact he’s already made a huge step up to come to West Brom after playing regularly for non-league Thetford Town during the 2018/19 season.

It’s now time for the advanced midfielder to get his head down, work hard and try to become a major part of the first team. You have to admire his ambition, but his words won’t mean anything unless he can back that up with some superb performances.

West Brom will be aiming for promotion back to the Premier League this term and anything less than that would be seen as a failure by many, so he will have to carry huge responsibility on his shoulders if he’s to be part of the first-team squad.

The initial signs are promising – and it will be exciting to see him in action if he’s given the chance by Valerien Ismael to shine in the next 12 months.