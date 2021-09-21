Kevin Phillips offers Leon Dajaku verdict ahead of Sunderland’s match v Wigan

Kevin Phillips is privy to the inside track on how Leon Dajaku is settling in at Sunderland with a chance he gets his first minutes for the club in Tuesday evening’s League Cup tie at Wigan Athletic.

Phillips told Football Insider what he knew of Dajaku’s situation after speaking to Lee Johnson recently.

He said: “I had a five minute chat with Lee Johnson before the game as well and he said the boy has been training really well. Once he is fully fit he should be a brilliant young prospect for the football club.

“To have another exciting player waiting in the wings when things are already going so well on the pitch is great.”

Dajaku has arrived as a bit of a wildcard at the Stadium of Light with it unclear how the 20-year-old will adjust after playing most of his senior football in the third tier in German football in the infancy of his career.

Nathan Broadhead is definitely above Dajaku in the pecking order currently playing second fiddle to Ross Stewart, but that does not mean that the former pair will not gain some exposure at the DW Stadium on Tuesday evening.

With the season going so well on Wearside Dajaku can be afforded time to get up to speed and come into the squad at the right time.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

The Verdict

Lee Johnson will be obsessed with steering Sunderland towards automatic promotion this season and in that will likely rotate for his side’s visit to Wigan on Tuesday evening.

The matchup could be useful for both managers to learn more about their opponent’s style with the two club’s looking like automatic promotion rivals this term.

Dajaku is likely to remain in the background with how well the Black Cats are playing but will be an exciting option off the bench or from the start when the fixture list starts to pile up as we move towards 2022.