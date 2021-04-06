Kevin Phillips reacts to latest Kyril Louis-Dreyfus decision at Sunderland

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has praised the club’s owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, for looking to take the club forward with the appointment of a new Head of Analysis, but warned that it could cause confusion at The Stadium of Light.

It was announced last week that the Black Cats had appointed James Young, as the club’s new Head of Analysis and Data.

Young has previously helped Saracens to a Rugby Union Premiership title, and Team GB to several Olympic Gold medals.

Now it seems as though Phillips is impressed by the thinking behind the appointment, but is slightly concerned about the impact it could have on Sunderland.

Giving his reaction to the news of Young’s appointment at The Stadium of Light, the former England international told Football Insider: “It is positive news. Will it really make a big difference? Let’s be honest, it is just someone sitting on the computer every day.

“From my experience, these people can come in and confuse things. It is another opinion added into the mix. It is positive though because it shows you that Sunderland are trying to do the right things.”

Indeed, it seems Phillips is encouraged by the efforts Dreyfus is making to help develop the club, as he went on to add: “Louis-Dreyfus wants to put his mark on the club which is quite right. If he feels that is the way to do it, then great.

“Ultimately, it is about getting it right on the pitch and at the moment you cannot argue with it.

“Now is the time to start making little adjustments in the background. This is a sign that they are moving in the right direction which is great.”

As things stand, Sunderland are currently third in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but with games in hand on Hull and Peterborough above them.

The Verdict

I can see the point that Phillips is making with regards to this particular behind the scenes appointment at Sunderland.

It is encouraging for the club that Dreyfus is taking things seriously behind the scenes at the club, by making appointments such as these that ought to open up new avenues to improve for the club.

Indeed, with the insight he can bring in from his experience across a variety of different sports, you do feel as though Young is someone who can help to help to take the club forward with new techniques to potentially transfer to football.

However, given things are going rather well as they are for Sunderland at the minute, there could be a risk that they may be trying to fix something that isn’t broke, and they will have to be careful not to push that too far and upset the momentum, now that they are so close to promotion back to the Championship.