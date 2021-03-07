Kevin Phillips makes Will Grigg prediction amid impressive form away from Sunderland

Kevin Phillips predicts there is “no way back” for Will Grigg at Sunderland despite his impressive performances for MK Dons.

Grigg, who joined Sunderland from Wigan Athletic for £4million in 2019, flattered to deceive during his spell at the Stadium of Light.

The 29-year-old netted just eight goals in 61 appearances for the Black Cats, and left Wearside on loan in January.

Grigg returned to MK Dons on loan for the remainder of the season in January, and the Northern Ireland international has since been impressive for Russell Martin’s side.

Grigg has scored three goals and registered three assists in seven appearances since joining MK, with his form catching the eye.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, Phillips has predicted that Grigg will still end up leaving Sunderland for good in the summer.

He said: “I don’t think there is any way back for him at Sunderland.

“I think it is a club he will never perform at. Some clubs do not suit a player and sometimes you cannot put your finger on it.

“It is not surprise to me to see him scoring at MK Dons. Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say, ‘It wasn’t meant to be.’

“You do not become a bad player or a bad goalscorer overnight. He has proven that he can score goals.

“Could he return to Sunderland? I think both player and club will want to move on this summer. I think they will shake hands and be done with it.”

Sunderland, who are unbeaten in six in League One, climbed to fourth place after a 2-0 win over Rochdale at the weekend.

The Verdict

I agree with Phillips. Grigg has been good since joining MK Dons, but I think they still need to cut ties with him in the summer for good.

They paid an awful lot of money for him in the summer, but he just didn’t live up to expectations and was a shadow of the player he once was at Wigan.

He’s nearly 30, and I think Sunderland should look to sell him and bring him someone younger. His form for MK puts him in the shop window, which is good for all parties concerned.