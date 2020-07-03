Kevin Phillips makes West Brom selection claim on one player ahead of Hull City clash

West Brom remained within touching distance of league-leaders Leeds United as they ran out 3-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Charlie Austin started up-front for the Baggies in the game against the Owls, and he certainly boosted his chances of retaining his place in the starting XI for future matches, as he opened the scoring from the penalty spot on the night.

The former Southampton forward has struggled for consistent game time in Slaven Bilic’s plans this term, having been kept out of the side by the likes of Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu.

But Austin certainly took his chance against Sheffield Wednesday, and will be keen to keep his place in the team from now until the end of this year’s campaign, as the Baggies target promotion into the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with West Brom News, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips felt that Austin should retain his place in the starting XI for their game against Hull City this weekend.

“It’s always a difficult one for managers because games come thick and fast. I would give Austin another run, definitely.

“He’s had to be patient, he’s been professional, he’s come in and done a job by scoring a goal.”

Phillips went on to state that Austin will be eager to prove himself once again, as West Brom look to keep their automatic promotion hopes in their own hands.

“If I was Charlie, I’d be desperate to start again.

“I’m not going to tell Slaven what team to pick but I certainly would play him again because I know as a striker, they live on confidence. There’s no reason why he won’t start him again.”

The Verdict:

It should be a no-brainer for Slaven Bilic.

I’m still surprised that Austin hasn’t featured as much this season for the Baggies, as I think he’s a better option to have in the starting XI than Hal Robson-Kanu.

Austin impressed me against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, and I think he’d fancy his chances of adding to his goal tally against a struggling Hull City side on Sunday.

If he can find some consistency in front of goal, then West Brom will surely win a timely promotion back into the Premier League this term.