Kevin Phillips makes transfer plea to West Brom regarding 21-year-old

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips believes that the Baggies should go out and make a play for United States of America international Daryl Dike in the January transfer window.

The Midlands club have suffered from striker issues this season, with Valerien Ismael lacking the physical option at the top end of the pitch that worked so well for him at Barnsley.

Jordan Hugill arrived in the summer on loan from Norwich City but he’s failed to meet expectations, and the links to Dike potentially arriving at The Hawthorns have resurfaced.

It was in January of last season that Dike made the move to England with Barnsley under Ismael on a loan deal from Orlando City, and he remained at Oakwell for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign whilst the MLS season got underway without him.

Another loan deal with a view to a permanent one could be on the cards next month but according to The Athletic, Orlando would be asking for a hefty fee to even take him on a temporary basis.

Phillips though believes that Dike could very well be worth it if the American can fire the goals to get Albion promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“It just depends on the figures,” Phillips told West Brom News.

“For me, it’s clearly still an area that needs to be addressed and it’s always handy when you could possibly get a player who can cost you a bit more that knows the manager.

“Maybe Dike could be a really good option.

“It might be a bit more costly but, then again, it might be a worthwhile deal to get a player in who’ll score the goals to get you into the Premier League.

“He could well suit West Brom.”

The Verdict

Championship fans know what Dike brings to the table after he shone for Barnsley in the second half of the previous campaign and he’s exactly the type of player that West Brom need.

If Valerien Ismael is going to keep his direct style then he needs an outlet that will have the ball stick to him and bring the forwards around him into play.

It has been tried with Jordan Hugill with not much success but Dike is younger and stronger.

Providing the price is right then he has to be the Baggies’ number one target in January but it doesn’t sound like it will be a simple deal to conclude.