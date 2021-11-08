Kevin Phillips makes transfer claim as Liverpool monitor EFL star

Kevin Phillips believes that it will be hard for Fabio Carvalho to turn down Liverpool if the Premier League giants do make a move for the Fulham man.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a brilliant start to the season for the Cottagers, scoring three times and registering one assist in five games. However, injuries have restricted his game time since, whilst Carvalho is yet to commit to a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

Therefore, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future, and reports claimed recently that Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why he doesn’t anticipate a January move for Carvalho but he said that if the Reds do move for the playmaker it will be hard for him to say no.

“Fulham would not let him go in January, 100 per cent. They will be fully focused on gaining promotion this season. When a young player does really well, he gets linked with big clubs. You just hope his head doesn’t get turned and his form dips. It is always tough.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, they can scout these players and make a move when they like. It is hard for these players to turn down a club of Liverpool’s stature.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Phillips here and the fact that Carvalho won’t sign a new deal means that an exit does feel inevitable, probably in the summer when he will have plenty of options.

The appeal of Liverpool is clear, and if they do make him a suitable offer then the player is going to have a big decision to make.

Fulham are in a difficult position but all they can do is keep using Carvalho if Marco Silva believes he can improve the team. Thankfully, they’ve shown they have enough quality to cope without him as well.

