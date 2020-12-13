Kevin Phillips makes surprising Sunderland transfer prediction

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg could leave the Black Cats when the transfer window opens next month.

The Wearside outfit are looking to win promotion back to the Championship this season, with Lee Johnson securing a statement 4-0 win against Lincoln yesterday.

Wide man McGeady was given a start against the Imps, with Grigg coming off the bench. However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips suggested Sunderland could be looking to youth in the future, and the duo may move on in the coming weeks.

“McGeady is a tough one. You could cash in on him in January and bring in a younger player. I heard last week that the club is starting from scratch again. That could mean getting rid of a Grigg and a McGeady or bringing youth players in.”

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead for Sunderland prior to the January transfer window, with a prospective new takeover still waiting to be finalised.

Whether that will disrupt Johnson’s plans remains to be seen, with the side currently 8th in the table.

The verdict

Whilst there’s no doubt that Sunderland will go with youth moving forward, it’s hard to see that happening in the New Year.

Firstly, it will be hard to find buyers for Grigg and McGeady considering the wages they are on. Plus, McGeady in particular could have a big role to play in the promotion push this season.

Ultimately though, we will see in the coming weeks and it will be a very important month ahead for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.