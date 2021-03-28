Kevin Phillips makes Sunderland transfer claim as speculation builds over defender

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that bringing in Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis will be a ‘priority’ for the Black Cats this summer.

The defender made the move to Wearside earlier in the campaign, and despite enduring a tough start, Sanderson has been crucial since Lee Johnson took over.

A 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers was the latest clean sheet Sunderland have picked up with the 21-year-old in central defence, and his performances are catching the eye.

Reports have claimed Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are keen on the player, whilst it’s also been said that Wolves are open to cashing in on the academy graduate.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips urged Sunderland to close this deal as quickly as they can, with Sanderson clearly enjoying his football at the Stadium of Light.

“I would get a permanent deal done for Sanderson as soon as possible. I think it will be a priority. He looks like he really enjoys being at the football club.

“On the pitch, he has been amazing so I would definitely be looking to tie him down to the club permanently.”

Any chance Sunderland do have of landing Sanderson will surely depend on winning promotion, and the side are currently third in League One.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The verdict

If it’s at all possible, everyone connected to the club will agree that bringing in Sanderson should be a priority.

That’s because he has been outstanding for a few months now and when you see how young he is, he really could be a star for the years to come.

Ultimately, it’s out of Sunderland’s hands though. Wolves have a decision to make as he is their player, whilst the Black Cats need to win promotion, which looks increasingly likely.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.