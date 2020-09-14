Kevin Phillips makes Sunderland player claim amid uncertainty over future

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that forgotten winger Aiden McGeady is potentially the best player in League One.

The Ireland international has fallen out of favour at the Stadium of Light since Phil Parkinson was appointed and spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic.

However, he hasn’t secured a transfer away in this window so far and recently suggested he may be open to staying and trying to help the Black Cats to promotion – although Parkinson made it clear he wants the wide man to find another club.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips outlined the importance of having a strong team spirit but insists McGeady’s talent is unquestionable at this level.

“When Aiden McGeady is on top of his game he is by far the best player in the league. It is just whether he can be that influence on the pitch and off it. There has been talk of him perhaps digging a few people out in the dressing room and you do not want a bad egg in the dressing room.”

The verdict

There’s no denying the ability that McGeady has. Even at 34-years-old he can beat players with ease, has superb technique and can score goals.

But, for whatever reason, Parkinson isn’t a fan and if he feels that keeping the former Celtic man would impact the overall team then it’s the right decision, whilst financially it makes sense to sell.

So, a move does seem inevitable and it’s a shame that McGeady’s time at Sunderland is ending this way.

