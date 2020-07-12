Kevin Phillips makes Sunderland player claim ahead of uncertain summer

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips doesn’t believe that Aiden McGeady will have a future at the Stadium of Light with Phil Parkinson in charge.

The Irishman secured a January switch to Championship Charlton after issues with Parkinson saw him fail to get on the pitch and then shipped out.

However, with a year left on his contract, McGeady will return to Wearside in the summer ahead of what will be an uncertain few months for the player.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why he feels that the 34-year-old has already played his last game in the red-and-white stripes.

“Phil Parkinson has made it clear where he stands with Aiden. He has been good for them but he has moved on. They will want to get rid of him to free up a wage and help them bring in some more reinforcements so that they can get out of League One.

“His time at Sunderland is over and I think the player accepts that. I am sure Aiden is looking to move on and get his career going somewhere else.”

The verdict

Realistically, there’s every chance that McGeady will depart and in truth it’s a move that will suit all parties.

As Phillips mentions, the wages are an issue for a League One side and for that reason Sunderland will be desperate to sell and the winger will feel he can do a job at a higher level.

Providing the financial aspects of a deal make sense, a transfer does seem inevitable.

