Kevin Phillips makes Stoke City player prediction amid Premier League transfer interest

Kevin Phillips believes that Stoke City’s Harry Souttar would be able to handle the step up to the Premier League if he moved in the summer.

The centre-back has been outstanding for the Potters this season, and his performances have caught the eye, with recent reports suggesting that West Ham were among the Premier League clubs monitoring Souttar.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips, who had worked at Stoke in the past, made it clear that he thinks the defender would cope in the top-flight.

“He used to take the information on board but sometimes he struggled to put that onto the pitch. He’s two years older now and he’s developed into a fine player. If you’re being linked with West Ham, David Moyes isn’t silly.

“You’ve seen the players he’s brought in, if Souttar was to go to West Ham it would be a big jump for him. He’s got the right mentality and it could be a great move for him.”

Stoke are not in a position where they have to sell the player though, with Souttar recently signing a new ‘long-term’ deal.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Stoke City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Defender, Premier League winner, German. Philipp Wollscheid Robert Huth Bruno Martins Indi Bojan

The verdict

Anyone who has seen Souttar play this season will recognise what a talent he is, as he can cope physically with any striker and he is composed in possession.

When you consider his age, it’s no surprise that clubs are circling, and Phillips’ comments about his mentality suggest he is willing to learn and improve.

Yet, Stoke fans won’t be worried about a summer exit, but if his performances continue then they might not be able to hold on to Souttar in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.