Kevin Phillips makes somewhat surprising claim on Leeds United player

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has struggled for consistent game time in Bielsa’s squad though is Tyler Roberts, with the 21-year-old making 14 appearances in total this term.

He has chipped in with three goals in all competitions this season, but has often seen his game time restricted with Patrick Bamford being Bielsa’s first-choice option in attack.

Roberts signed for Leeds in January 2018 from West Brom as a youngster, and would have been hoping that a move to Elland Road would be the best move to further his development in senior football after a number of loan spells away from The Hawthorns.

Speaking to West Brom News, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips admitted that he doesn’t think Roberts’ move to Leeds United has worked out so far in his time with the Yorkshire-based club.

“When you move, at the time, you think it’s the right thing. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn’t it?

“Some people, when they move, they think it’s going to kickstart their career and you think you’re going to get more game-time but, unfortunately, some of these don’t work out. It hasn’t for Tyler.

“Hopefully, when the season reconvenes, he starts playing more football because he’s a good player.”

Roberts and his Leeds team-mates will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion, with Leeds just a point clear of West Brom in the second-tier standings.

The Verdict:

I think this is harsh on Roberts.

He’s not exactly had much time to showcase his talent, but when he has featured for Leeds, I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from the 21-year-old.

He’s a versatile option to have in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, as we saw him operate in midfield towards the end of last year’s campaign, where he was a regular in the starting XI.

Regardless of whether Leeds are to win promotion this season or not, I’m still expecting Roberts to stick around for the foreseeable future, as he’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, that could thrive under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.