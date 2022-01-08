Kevin Phillips makes prediction on striker’s West Brom future as he outlines Baggies transfer wish

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips believes Jordan Hugill will be leaving The Hawthorns this ‘pretty quickly’ after an underwhelming loan spell thus far, speaking to West Brom News.

The 29-year-old has failed to impress in the West Midlands, scoring just once in 20 league appearances for Valerien Ismael’s side and unfortunately being a key cause of why the Baggies have failed to be clinical enough in front of goal during the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite West Brom persevering with the ex-West Ham United forward, who is currently on loan at Albion from Premier League side Norwich City, he has failed to reap the rewards of that and he was even an unused substitute in their last match against Cardiff City.

Also being benched against Derby County in the game prior to their clash with the Bluebirds, this has potentially alerted parent club Norwich to his fortunes at the second-tier side so far, with The Sun reporting at the start of December that he would be recalled by the Canaries this month.

However, this return has failed to materialise as of yet despite Daryl Dike’s arrival from Orlando City last weekend, with the United States international likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the remainder of the season when he gets up to speed.

Ex-Baggie Phillips believes a recall could potentially be in the pipeline though – and believes one or two more players should head the other way in following Dike through the door.

Speaking in an interview with West Brom News, he said: “I would say so (Hugill leaving could accelerate further arrivals).

“It always takes something to trigger an effect for other players, that hasn’t quite worked out, has it for Hugill?

“I’d imagine he’d go back to Norwich, and probably go back out on loan somewhere else, and that has a knock-on effect for other people.

“I’d like to see one or two more come through the door for West Brom, but I think that exit will happen pretty quickly, to be honest.”

The Verdict:

Unfortunately for West Brom, it may not be as easy as simply sending him back due to the clauses that may be in the loan agreement, because it may not be them who can call on the shots on whether he goes back in January or not.

In saying that, it may be worth keeping him because Ismael’s side only have a limited number of centre-forward options even with Dike and an injury to him or Callum Robinson could mean the likes of Hugill and Reyes Cleary are required.

Cleary may even overtake him in the pecking order but unless they get another forward in – which they probably should considering the Norwich loanee’s temporary spell clearly hasn’t worked out – then they may be better off retaining him.

Currently, it does feel as though there’s no real prospect of him getting back into the starting lineup barring cup games, but a goal or two could help him to gain his confidence again if he’s given the opportunity.

In terms of other positions they should target, with Phillips wanting one or two more in, the central midfield area needs looking at as a priority despite Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby arriving in the summer along with youngster Quevin Castro.