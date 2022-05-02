Kevin Phillips makes prediction involving Cameron Archer and Norwich City following Preston loan spell

Kevin Phillips believes that Aston Villa will look to keep Cameron Archer long-term.

The forward has impressed while out on loan in the second half of the season.

The 20-year old has scored seven Championship goals from 19 appearances since joining Preston North End in January.

Norwich City have been linked with a move for the striker, with former Villa boss Dean Smith said to be interested in re-uniting with the youngster.

But the Premier League outfit are not interested in selling the striker on a permanent basis this summer.

However, Phillips believes another loan move would be the right step forward for Archer as he continues his development as a senior player.

“I would think he would go on loan again,” said Phillips, via Football Insider.

“Norwich are back in the Championship again next season.

“He’s done so well at Preston, and that would give him another opportunity to do well at a club where the manager knows him – and they like to play attractive football.”

“It’s another learning curve for his development.

“He could turn out to be a really important player and asset for Aston Villa – they clearly like him.

“He’d only be in and around the first-team next season, so for his development – it’s best for him to have another spell at the top of the Championship.

“That way, he’s well-equipped to come back to the club and play well in the Premier League – or he can be an asset in the transfer market.”

Quiz: Did Preston North End sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1) Ali McCann Fee Free

With Norwich’s relegation to the Championship confirmed on Saturday, coincidentally against Villa, that means Archer will be looking for more experience in the second division should the move take place.

The Canaries will now have to start planning for life in the second tier after another unsuccessful stint in the top flight.

The Verdict

Archer has impressed during his time on loan at Deepdale and has shown he is ready to compete at this level.

It is probably too soon for him to start getting ample playing time in the Premier League with Villa.

However, a move to Norwich would be a great next step for him in his development.

Smith’s side will likely be competing for promotion again next season, so if he could play a role in helping the side be competitive at the top of the table then he will prove to Steven Gerrard his suitability to Premier League football.