Kevin Phillips makes player claim after Sunderland transfer swoop for Rangers man

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Jordan Jones will be a hit at the Stadium of Light, as he claimed coming from Rangers will help the player settle.

The winger sealed a switch to Wearside in the January window, and he has gone on to feature in four games since, and he will hope to play a prominent role as the Black Cats push for promotion.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained how coming from the Glasgow giants, where the expectancy is huge, should ensure Jones has the right mentality for Sunderland.

“It helps that he has played for Rangers. You need to have the right mindset to succeed at a club like Sunderland. It may have helped Jones that a lot of the grounds in the Scottish Premiership are similar to the League One grounds.

“His big game mentality will help him and I am not surprised that he has made a bright start.”

An emphatic 4-1 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls yesterday saw Lee Johnson’s side move into the play-off places in the League One table.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The verdict

There’s no denying that there is a huge pressure that comes with playing for Sunderland in the third tier, as they need to win promotion this season.

So, you can understand Phillips’ point. At Rangers, you have to win every week, and Jones will look to bring that attitude to his new club.

He’s had a promising start, and is sure to have a big role to play as the games come thick and fast for Sunderland.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.