Kevin Phillips makes key criticism of West Brom ahead of Millwall clash

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips has accused his old side of not looking enough of a threat going forward, delivering this criticism as he spoke to West Brom News.

The Baggies have been toothless in front of goal at times this season and have scored just 34 goals in 28 league matches – an astonishingly low total considering they scored four against both Sheffield United and Cardiff City earlier on in the season.

This lack of quality in the final third has been a major source of frustration for large stages of the 2021/22 campaign under Valerien Ismael – and that came to the fore once again following their 2-0 home loss against Preston North End in midweek.

This extended their poor run of recent form, winning just one of their previous seven competitive matches and excluding the 3-0 victory over Peterborough United, they have scored just twice in those other six matches.

Even against Darren Ferguson’s men, it took until the 78th minute for Albion to make their much-needed breakthrough, though tensions have continued to rise following a string of poor offensive displays.

One man who believes things need to change is ex-West Brom striker Kevin Phillips, who stressed the importance of getting fans back onside.

He said: “Although at times they keep the ball well, they just don’t look like a threat going forward.

“At the minute, they just haven’t got that consistency. You hear from the reaction, the crowd was half empty before the full-time whistle went [v Preston].

“Things are not well in the camp, in terms of Ismael, he knows he’s under pressure, that’s the nature of the game – It’s testing times for them.

“For Preston to come to The Hawthorns and win 2-0, it’s unacceptable and they’re going to have to do something about it in the next game.

“He’ll be under pressure, when the whole crowd us booing, it panics people, it’s a tough, tough job – he has to keep believing.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to try and find the way of coming up with something a little different to get the fans back on side.”

The Verdict:

Something needs to change as soon as possible, and unfortunately for Ismael, it’s probably their style of play that needs freshening up.

Although it’s refreshing to see a manager play direct football without shame – there is a severe shortage of quality in the final third and the signing of Andy Carroll won’t automatically fix the problems they have overnight.

Not only do they need players who can put the ball in the back of the net, an issue they have solved with the currently-injured Dike and Carroll coming in this month – but they also need their chance creation to be on point.

Whether they can be creative enough with their current crop of players remains to be seen – but they should certainly be confident of that with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and other high-calibre players at their disposal.

This is why Phillips is right to talk about this lack of threat – and is also right to point out their inconsistency – because that could end up costing them their place in the top six if they don’t experience an upturn in form.