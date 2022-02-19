Kevin Phillips makes key claim ahead of Luton Town v West Brom clash

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips believes his old side’s fixture against Luton Town this afternoon is the type of game they need to be picking up points in, speaking to West Brom News ahead of kick-off.

The Baggies are currently winless in their previous four league fixtures, failing to score in any of those games and picking up just one point from a possible 12 as they now find themselves out of the play-off zone.

Comfortably sitting in third for large stages of the season, their poor form towards the end of Valerien Ismael’s tenure has been costly and his successor Steve Bruce hasn’t exactly been able to get off to the best possible start either, drawing one and losing one of his opening two matches at the helm.

Currently sitting in 9th place going into this afternoon’s round of league fixtures, they are at real risk of being cut adrift of the play-off race unless they can turn around their fortunes soon, with Bruce having the unenviable task of picking up players who must be mentally brittle at this stage.

However, they are currently just three points adrift of sixth-placed Middlesbrough and having competed in the Premier League last term, they remain strong contenders to win a top-six spot at the end of the campaign.

The deficit they need to make up may not be much then – but ex-Baggie Phillips believes Bruce’s men need to win points from these sorts of matches in their quest to secure a return to the top tier at this first time of asking.

Speaking to West Brom News, the 48-year-old said: “Anyone who comes up against Luton are always up for a tough, tough match, they’ve had some good results this season, the manager there, he gets the best out of those players.

“They’re an extremely difficult team to play so Steve Bruce will know that, they’ll be well prepared.

“Again, they can’t afford to drop too many points, these are the sort of games they need to pick up points in.”

The Verdict:

A draw would probably be a semi-respectable result for Albion this afternoon considering how well Luton have played this season – and the fact the latter have the home advantage and won’t be under as much pressure to win promotion to the top tier will weigh heavily against Bruce’ side.

Nonetheless, they should have the players at their disposal to compete despite not having key man Daryl Dike available. On paper, they have one of the strongest starting lineups in the division and this should provide them with confidence going into this match.

The mental side of their game also has to be on point though – because they could be easily intimidated by the atmosphere at Kenilworth Road as they come up against a side that had been in good form up until their defeat against Birmingham City in their previous match.

How they stand up to Elijah Adebayo may determine the outcome of this clash, although they have plenty of other threats the Midlands side’s defence will need to deal with.

Excuses can’t be made though with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough also looking strong in the play-off race at this stage, reinforcing the need to pick up points quickly as Phillips has stressed.