Kevin Phillips makes interesting West Brom transfer claim on rumoured interest in striker

West Brom will be hoping to put together a positive run of form when they return to action in the Championship.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The club could have one eye on potential life back in the Premier League though, and it seems as though West Brom are already targeting new signings heading into the summer transfer window.

It has recently been reported by TyC Sports that the Baggies are interested in signing San Lorenzo striker Adolofo Gaich, but they face stiff competition to land his signature.

The report from TyC Sports claims that Italian sides Inter Milan and Atalanta are also interested in striking a deal with the South American club.

Speaking to West Brom News, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips admitted that he wasn’t convinced that Gaich would be a starting striker in Slaven Bilic’s side next season.

“You’ve got to take other things into consideration like moving to another country.

“If that was one that was going to happen, I don’t think he’d be used as the main striker straight away.”

Slaven Bilic already has some strong options available to him in attack, with Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin battling it out for that starting spot in the West Brom squad.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a regular starter if they won the race to land his signature.

Gaich has shown that he’s a player with an exciting future ahead of him whilst with San Lorenzo. You don’t attract interest from the likes of Inter Milan just by chance, and West Brom will know they face a real battle on their hands to sign the forward.

I think he’d be an upgrade on Hal Robson-Kanu in Slaven Bilic’s squad, as he’s an out-and-out striker, compared to Robson-Kanu who has previously played in wide areas.