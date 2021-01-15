Kevin Phillips makes interesting Sunderland transfer prediction

Kevin Phillips doesn’t believe former club Sunderland will have a crazy end to the transfer window, although he backed Lee Johnson to bring in two new recruits before the deadline.

The Black Cats are currently 10th in League One, although that doesn’t tell the whole story as they have games in hand on some of the sides above them.

Nevertheless, with promotion the aim, they need to kick-on, and fans are hoping for a busy end to the window to bring in the quality that’s needed.

And, whilst Phillips expects Sunderland to be active, he told Football Insider that there is a nucleus of a very good squad available, with only minor tweaks required.

“They need to keep building, even though they are missing five or six key players, they have a good squad. Sunderland are still in a good position. They are not a million miles away from the play-offs.

“The injuries are not ideal though so I am sure it is something Lee is looking to address in the transfer market. I think he’ll be working to sign two more before the window shuts. Players that suit his style of play.”

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Phillips, as Sunderland do have a good squad which should be capable of pushing for automatic promotion if everything clicks.

The injury to Denver Hume means a left-back would be a serious help, and they still lack that clinical number nine.

Addressing those two positions before the window shuts, to add to the recent business they’ve done, would make it a successful month and should ensure Johnson has enough to deliver promotion.

