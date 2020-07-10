Kevin Phillips makes interesting claim on Leeds United player after recent announcement

Leeds United have recently confirmed the signing of Helder Costa on a permanent deal from Wolves.

The winger signed for the Yorkshire-based club on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer of 2019, and has seemingly made a relatively good impression this term.

Costa has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has chipped in with five goals and seven assists.

He doubled Leeds’ lead against Stoke City in their most recent match, as the Whites ran out convincing 5-0 winners at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips praised Costa for his recent performances, before admitting that he needs to ‘up his game’ if Leeds are to win promotion into the Premier League.

“Only time will tell if he is worth the money. If they get promoted and he lights up the Premier League it is fantastic business.

“It took a while for him to get going at Leeds but he has come good of late.

“For me he is certainly going to have to up his game to perform in the Premier League. He struggled at Wolves so there will be big pressure for him but as I say, if he does, £16million is nothing.”

Costa and his Leeds United team-mates take on play-off chasing Swansea City on Sunday, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Verdict:

I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Costa.

He has previously shown what he can do in the Championship with Wolves, and he’s starting to show glimpses of his quality as we head towards the end of this year’s campaign.

If Costa can continue to impress in the Premier League (providing Leeds achieve promotion), then £16million could prove to be a relatively small fee if he can play his part in the top-flight for the Yorkshire-based side.

It’s a hefty price tag to justify, but I think he’s capable of doing just that.