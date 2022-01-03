Kevin Phillips makes claim about Sunderland man’s future ahead of upcoming Wycombe clash

Former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips has admitted that he believes that Dan Neil has been the club’s stand-out performer this season and has suggested that the midfielder has a bright future ahead of him at the Stadium of Light.

After being limited to just seven appearances in all competitions last season, Neil has managed to take his game to new heights in recent months.

In the 23 league games that he has played for Sunderland during the current campaign, the 20-year-old has provided his team-mates with seven assists which is an impressive tally.

Neil has also scored three goals in all competitions as he has emerged as a key player for Lee Johnson’s side.

As a result of his eye-catching displays, the midfielder was rewarded with a new contract in October which will see him stay at Sunderland until 2025.

Making reference to Neil, Phillips has praised him for the performances that he has produced for Sunderland this season.

Speaking to Football Insider about the midfielder ahead of the club’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, the 48-year-old said: “He is a good all-round player who has a bit of everything.

“A young lad who certainly has an old head.

“He plays like someone who has been around a long time.

“I think he’s been the standout player this season, not just over the festive period.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him, that’s for sure.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Phillips’ comments as Neil unquestionably possesses the talent that is needed to play at a higher level.

For Sunderland’s sake, they will be hoping that Neil will be able to play an influential role in the club’s push for automatic promotion in the coming months.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the third-tier, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-half of the campaign.

Providing that Neil maintains his consistency as well as his fitness, he may earn the chance to play Championship football next season by helping his side secure a return to this division later this year.