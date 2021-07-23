Kevin Phillips makes bold Sunderland player claim

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has backed youngster Dan Neil to force his way into Lee Johnson’s XI this season.

The midfielder is highly-rated at the Stadium of Light but he hasn’t managed to get a run of games in the team yet. However, he was given a chance in the pre-season friendly against York recently and Neil put in a good performance that was capped off with a goal.

That understandably excited the fans and Phillips told Football Insider that the 19-year-old has the ability to make a ‘big impact’ on the team.

“I see no reason why he could not have a big impact next season. I have seen managers over the years give young players opportunities in pre-season but then don’t involve them during the actual season. I hope that is not the case with Dan Neil because he looks very good.

“All Neil can do is just keep playing like that and scoring goals. Hopefully he will be given a good opportunity next season.”

It has been stated that Johnson has been really impressed with the teenager as he considers making him an important part of the squad moving forward.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

The verdict

This is an important pre-season for Neil as he needs to build on his excellent start to show Johnson that he deserves a chance for the opener.

But, you have to agree with Phillips here and say that he does deserve the opportunity after how he has played and given his potential.

As well as that, the fans would love to see the youngster get a chance and it would show all academy lads that there is a pathway to the first-team. So, it’s now down to Neil to maintain the high standards that he’s set.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.