Kevin Phillips makes bold Leeds United transfer claim involving Ben White

It’s safe to say that Ben White has made a positive impact with Leeds United in his loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The young defender has made 40 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has played a starring role in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has recently confirmed that White will remain with Leeds until the end of the season, after off-the-field events brought a halt to the season.

White’s impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Liverpool reportedly interested in landing his signature in the summer transfer window according to The Sun.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips made the somewhat surprising transfer claim in saying that White could be loaned back to Leeds in the future, before likening the situation to that of Che Adams with Southampton.

“I see a scenario where he goes somewhere and getting loaned back to Leeds. He looks like he enjoys playing there and I do not think if he went to Liverpool that he would play straight away.

“A player that has played well all season but he could go to a Premier League club and not play. All of a sudden, like Che Adams, your career can take a bit of a backwards step. I want to see him continue to develop.”

“If he was to go to a top four or top six side but is not going to play I would like to see him get loaned back out and continue to grow.

“If that was back to Leeds it would be a massive coup for them. He is enjoying his football there and Bielsa is getting the best out of him.”

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

I think he’d be keen to return to Elland Road next season.

If White moved to Liverpool in the summer, then he wouldn’t be guaranteed regular game time, and he would know that. Therefore, a loan move back to Leeds shouldn’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination.

I think I speak for the majority of the Elland Road faithful in saying that they would welcome White back with open arms, even if it was to be for another season on loan.

It would be a real coup if they managed to secure his services for another year.