Kevin Phillips makes admission regarding West Brom’s Karlan Grant

West Brom fell to a 1-0 defeat on Friday away at Stoke City in a game where the Baggies were not at their best.

Valerin Ismael’s side struggled to create and dominate a game for the first time this season as they came up against a Stoke City side who were much better on the night.

But that hasn’t stopped West Brom legend Kevin Phillips praising striker Karlan Grant after an impressive run of form for the former Charlton and Huddersfield man.

Grant netted twice in West Brom’s win over QPR and scored again against Cardiff City in midweek.

Speaking to West Brom News as a columnist, Phillips admitted he has been surprised by Grant’s recent form: “Every striker needs that bit of luck. I’ve always asked, ‘who’s going to step up and score 20 goals to get out of that league?’”

“You need someone like that but who’s going to do it? Karlan, from his recent performances, looks like he could be that man and I’m delighted for him.

“He’s shown he can score goals – he did at Huddersfield. But every striker needs a bit of luck and when you get that, you need to capitalise on it.

“He’s certainly done that with his goals recently, they’ve been really clinical finishes as well.”

Karlan Grant joined West Brom last season in a deal worth £15m from Huddersfield and struggled in parts, but he looks like he’s hitting form this season with four in 11 games so far.

The Verdict

Kevin Phillips certainly knows what he’s talking about when it comes to strikers and Karlan Grant, despite a slow start is proving to be a key player for West Brom.

Out of the forwards at West Brom currently, Karlan Grant is certainly the most clinical and probably the most prolific as well as he’s proved with his spells at Charlton and Huddersfield.

If West Brom are to have any success this season, having someone like Grant as their main goalscorer is essential.

But West Brom fans and most important Ismael will be expecting much more from their forward over the coming months.