Kevin Phillips makes admission involving Sunderland and Charlie Wyke

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he believes that Ross Stewart is a better player than Charlie Wyke.

Stewart has been one of the club’s leading lights this season, with the Scottish frontman having already notched up nine league goals in his first 12 games of the campaign.

Meanwhile Wyke has taken a little while to get going at his new club Wigan Athletic, with the striker having scored five goals of his own so far.

Now Phillips has had his say on the two players, as the former striker stated the following recently:

“Stewart is better than Charlie Wyke.

“Stewart is turning out to be an excellent signing for Sunderland. I’m a big fan. He is going to be their top scorer this season”, he continued.

“Every time I watch him he impresses me. He is only going to get better and better.”

Wyke notched up 30 goals for the Black Cats last season before his departure in the summer on a free transfer but hasn’t been as sorely missed as first thought in the North East.

By comparison, Stewart has 12 goals in 26 games so far for the club since joining from Ross County in January of this year.

The Verdict

It’s a pretty easy thing to say about Stewart as he is the striker that has scored more goals than Wyke this season, so perhaps Phillips is looking to get a dig in on Wyke after he left in unceremonious fashion during the summer.

In truth Sunderland haven’t missed his goals and they have adapted well to his departure, with Stewart having now become the undisputed main man.

A lot of their play goes through and is centered around him but at the same time they are getting goals from other areas.

It is pretty unfair to compare the two strikers but it is something that happens frequently in football nowadays.