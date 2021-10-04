Kevin Phillips makes admission after recent West Brom transfer news

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has told West Brom News that he hopes that the club let Reyes Cleary leave on loan rather than in a permanent move.

The 17-year-old forward is one of the brightest prospects to have been produced by Albion’s academy in years and is currently excelling at youth level for the Midlands outfit.

As a result of this, the Daily Mail has stated that German clubs Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Hoffenheim are all interested in signing the teenager, who has been compared to Romelu Lukaku.

With Premier League and Italian clubs also said to be keeping tabs on the player’s situation, Phillips has now stated that he hopes the club loan Cleary out rather than selling him outright:

“If this kid could go out on loan somewhere, I’ve always been a big fan of getting youngsters out on loan to experience football.

“Sometimes going abroad can help them.

“Jude Bellingham’s stock at Dortmund has gone up and up and up so sometimes a change of culture can help a player.”

Clearly has already featured for both the under-18s and under-23s this term, scoring eight goals in four for the former and two for the latter.

The talented 17-year-old is yet to have put pen to paper on a professional contract at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Cleary is one of the brightest prospects to come out of West Brom’s academy ranks in recent years and if they are keen to keep hold of him, they will need to get him on a professional contract sooner rather than later.

The youngster is clearly someone who can be very valuable in the current market and with other clubs circling, it is vital that the Baggies recognise that.

Losing him for a nominal fee would be a bit of a blow and highlight the fact that the club aren’t managing the way they look to progress young players.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the player himself sees his future lying as clubs continue to eye a move for his services.