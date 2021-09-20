Kevin Phillips labels Sunderland summer signing a ‘secret weapon’

Sunderland were denied all three points by Fleetwood Town on Saturday after Ged Garner’s stoppage-time penalty earned The Cod Army a 2-2 draw.

Ross Stewart netted his fifth League One goal of the season to get The Black Cats on their way before Aidan McGeady’s 76th minute spot-kick seemed to earn the victory in Lancashire.

Callum Morton halved the deficit five minutes later for the hosts, but Garner’s 97th minute penalty condemned The Wearsiders to a draw.

Despite the gloom surrounding the late drama at Highbury, Kevin Phillips has remained rather positive during an interview with Football Insider.

The Black Cats are still in the automatic positions and are only edged out from top spot because of goal difference.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips believes that Sunderland could have a “secret weapon” within their ranks that could help them achieve their promotion ambitions: “Dajaku is an unknown quantity and that respect he could be a secret weapon for Lee Johnson this season.

“The good thing is they do not need to rush him because the team are playing well at the moment. The squad is coping so that is why I’m not surprised he didn’t come on yesterday.

“I think they’ll give him another few days of training, perhaps a behind closed doors game and then maybe we will see him against Wigan or Bolton.

“Speaking to supporters, they can’t wait to get a glimpse of this kid. This weekend was a bit too soon for him but it won’t be long.”

The verdict

Joining from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, Dajaku arrives with some expectation.

He is a player that has come through the youth set up at Bayern Munich, suggesting there is a lot of talent in him, and once he is up to speed and adapted to life in the north-east of England, then he can certainly emerge as a “secret weapon.”

For the young forward, it is now about forcing his way into contention by performing well at training.

Dajaku has an exciting career ahead of him, and he will be eager to impress in England’s third-tier.