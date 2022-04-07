Kevin Phillips issues West Brom warning after recent transfer development

West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips has suggested that the club would be better off spending the £900,000 they will purchase Jayson Molumby for elsewhere.

The Ireland international joined Albion on from Brighton on a season-long loan initially, although the move would be made permanent providing certain conditions were met.

And, it’s believed that has happened, with the 22-year-old expected to join the Baggies on a permanent basis when the window opens in the summer.

However, speaking to West Brom News, Phillips indicated that he hasn’t been too impressed with Molumby, and that Albion could’ve used those funds to strengthen other areas of the squad.

“From the outside looking in, you’d kind of think he hasn’t played loads and it hasn’t quite worked out, would you be better off spending that money somewhere else on someone who has got the experience of the Championship, who has probably been promoted and knows what it takes to get out of it.

“Nowadays, £900,000 isn’t a lot, but from West Brom’s point of view, it’s a business, you have to be careful where you’re spending your money at.”

The verdict

You can understand the point that Phillips is making here because Molumby hasn’t had a great season, even though he is by no means the only one in the squad to be in that position.

Therefore, there will be some questioning why they are bringing him in, but you do have to say that £900,000 is a small amount for a decent Championship player these days.

So, many will disagree with Phillips’ assessment here, but it’s now down to Molumby to improve and kick on once the deal does become a permanent one.

