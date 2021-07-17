Kevin Phillips issues verdict on new Sunderland recruit

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that midfielder Corry Evans has the ability to be a good signing for the Black Cats.

Evans joined Sunderland earlier this week on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light following his release from Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

The central midfielder – who has been capped 65 times by Northern Ireland at senior international level – is one of three senior signings made by the Blacks Cats this summer.

Attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard has also joined on a permanent basis following his release from Huddersfield, while Manchester City defender Callum Doyle has joined on a season-long loan.

Now it seems as though Phillips believes that Evans, could be a rather useful recruit for Lee Johnson’s side going forward.

Giving his verdict on Sunderland’s business in bringing in Evans, the ex-England international told Football Insider: “At the end of the day he is an international and that shows that he has really quality. I have seen him a fair bit and he has ability. Technically he is a brilliant player.

“The question would be, can he adjust to League One? But I’m sure in the right environment under the right coaching he can turn out to be a great signing for Sunderland.”

Evans and his new Sunderland teammates are set to begin their quest for promotion to the Championship on the 7th August, when they host Wigan Athletic at The Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

I do agree with Phillips that Evans should be a good signing for Sunderland.

The departures of the likes of Josh Scowen, Grant Leadbitter and Max Power from the Stadium of Light at the end of last season, mean the Black Cats do need to add to their options in the centre of midfield.

That is something that Evans provides them with, having been a reliable figure in that role for Rovers in the Championship for several seasons now.

Indeed, given the Northern Ireland international was also a regular feature when Blackburn won promotion from League One at the first time of asking in 2017/18, I don’t think there should be any concern about Evans being able to adapt to that level in the coming campaign.